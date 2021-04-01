PUBG Lite to shut down by April 29, end of player support on May 29

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Lite version will be shutting down at the end of this month. PUBG Lite, one of the many versions of the game is no longer available for download on all platforms. In the release, PUBG mentioned that PUBG Lite’s website has been closed and it will be followed by end of service on April 29 and the end of player support on May 29.

“We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe,” the game’s publisher Krafton said in the release.

The release also mentions that the battle royale game’s users will be able to play the game as they used to before. Also, they can spend in-game credits including L-COIN (in-game currency/in-app purchase) until the game is terminated. However, the company has decided to keep the PUBG LITE Facebook page live even after the shutdown.

Last year in December, it was announced that L-COIN top-up system will be terminated and it will become a 100 per cent free game. The top-up channels were also called on December 15.

The game was launched in 2019 end globally to make it playable on lower-end Android smartphones and entry-level PCs without dedicated graphic cards. PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year along with other Chinese apps, but the PC version was still available for players. PUBG Lite had over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.