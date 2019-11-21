PUBG Lite might soon get Erangel 2.0 map

PUBG Lite on PC might soon be getting the Erangel 2.0 map for players to experience. PUBG Lite is a watered down version of PUBG, which can run on devices with low specifications. PUBG Lite in a recent tweet posted an image of a statue bust, which we recently got to see in PUBG’s Erangel 2.0 map, thus hinting that the Lite version of the game might soon be getting the updated map too.

The image is complemented with the words ‘Coming soon’. We cannot guarantee if the game will soon be getting the newly redesigned Erangel map or a similar map with a few differences and a new name. We will have to wait till PUBG Lite makes an announcement for the same.

To recall, the last update for PUBG Lite PC brought a number of bug fixes to the game. These include fixes for scope to not appear black while in Spectator Mode, an issue where the Bluezone not in sync, firing sound for UMP45, an issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes, iron sight issue where it was shown in ADS even with the scope attached and an issue where characters would get stuck in between the rocky mountains in Monte Nuevo.

PUBG Lite PC in a beta update recently added the 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode to the game, similar to the one in PUBG Mobile.

The new 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode brought in a new smaller map, where people can duke it out in a fast paced match. The new map is similar to the one in PUBG Mobile Lite, it has a warehouse and lots of crates around it.

The game recently also got its first Indian server as well. Due to this Indian players are getting low pings with negligible lag while playing the game.