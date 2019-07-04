PUBG Lite goes live in India today: Pre-download available, here’s how to install

PUBG Lite, a low-end PC version of the battle royale game PUBG, is now available for pre-download in India. PUBG Corp has announced that Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be able to pre-download the Lite version of the PC game before the game is officially launched.

PUBG had announced last month that the Beta version of PUBG Lite will be up and running beginning July 4 in India. As of now, the PUBG Lite servers are under maintenance. It is expected that the game will start after the maintenance drive ends.

As per the PUBG website, the maintenance drive for the PUBG Lite servers will start from 5:00 am UTC and last for four hours till 9:00 am UTC on July 4, which is 10:30 am to 2:30 pm in India. PUBG says there will be various bug fixes and content updates during the maintenance.

It has been reported that the PUBG Lite will be available with Hindi language option in India. The game started taking pre-registrations for the beta game from June 20 in a host of new countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

The PUBG Lite pre-registrations have ended and the company will be sending all registered users an event code via email on July 11, which can be used to download and play the game. However, the game has been made available to pre-download in select countries before the scheduled July 11 global launch. Here is how you can pre-download and install PUBG Lite.

Steps to pre-download PUBG Lite in India

*Go to lite.pubg.com

*Click on the Download button at the top right corner

*It will open a tab with the Minimum System Requirements and Recommended System Requirements for the PUBG Lite. Click on the Download button at the bottom

*Once you click, it will download the PUBG Lite launcher

*Install and run the launcher. It will give you the option to install the PUBG Lite Beta Test