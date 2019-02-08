PUBG Lite beta will be made available in four more countries starting February 13

PUBG Corporation recently rolled out a free and much lighter version of its popular battle royale game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) for PC, dubbed PUBG Lite. However, this version of the game is currently in beta and is only available in Thailand.

The company on its official Facebook page for PUBG Lite has posted that it is going to expand the beta testing regions starting February 13. In the post it mentions, PUBG Lite Beta will be available in four new South-East Asia countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.

According to the post, pre-download for PUBG Lite Beta in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore will start on February 13 and the beta test servers will open on February 14. The company hasn’t mentioned when the beta version will be made available in India or other parts of the globe.

PUBG Lite is a free and much lighter version of the company’s full PUBG game, which costs approximately Rs 1,000 on Steam in India. The company has stated that even though PUBG Lite is a free to play game and can run on lower-end hardware, it is in no way inferior to PUBG PC.

Players outside of Thailand can currently make use of a VPN service to mask their IP address and show as if they are located in Thailand to download and play the game. This might have been causing a lot of load on PUBG Lite servers, and is expected to lower as the game becomes available in the other countries on February 13.

PUBG Lite according to the company requires a minimum of PC that has at least Windows 7, 8 or 10 operating system, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and Intel HD Graphics 4000.