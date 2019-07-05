PUBG Lite beta now available in India: Everything you need to know about the new game

PUBG Lite beta is finally available in India after a long wait. The game is currently available for every player that pre-registered earlier this week. It is a toned down version of the popular battle royale game PUBG, which can run on low-end computers without compromising on the graphics or the experience.

The game’s first beta was released back in January in a select number of countries. The company in a statement said, they launched the lite version of the game with an aim to increase the player base by giving players with hardware limitations a toned down version of the game to play.

To increase the reach of PUBG, the company is making PUBG Lite available free of cost just like PUBG Mobile. To recall, the full version of PUBG costs Rs 999 in India and is exclusively available on Steam.

How to download PUBG Lite beta?

To download PUBG Lite beta players have to head to the company’s official website for PUBG Lite and tap on the download button showing on the homepage. This will download the PUBG launcher on to your PC, which is 64.1MB in size. You then need to install the PUBG Launcher onto your PC.

Once the installation is completed, the launcher will prompt its user to download additional game files, which is approximately 2GB in size. After the additional files are downloaded, you can start up the game. After the game starts, it requires that the players log in to their PUBG account in order to play the game.

An additional feature added to the game for India

Due to the game’s popularity level in India, the company has specially added Hindi language support to it. The majority of its UI elements show up in Hindi when you select your language preference as Hindi.

Softwares required to play PUBG Lite beta

To play PUBG Lite on your PC, you are required to have a number of additional software programs installed on it. These programs include Microsoft Visual C++, the latest .NET Framework and DirectX 11. You are also required to have updated Intel, Nvidia or AMD Radeon drivers depending on the graphics card your PC comes with.

Freebies for players who pre-registered

All the players who pre-registered for the game will be getting a number of free in-game accessories. These include a black scarf, punk glasses, bloody combat pants, Tiger M416 gun and a Cheetah parachute skin.

Players will not get these rewards as soon as they start the game, instead, they will have to wait until July 11. That is when the company will send every pre-registered user redemption codes for all of these in-game accessories. After getting the codes, players will be required to enter them into the game manually one-by-one.

Minimum PC requirements

According to the PUBG Lite site, users need a PC powered by an Intel Core i3 processor clocked at 2.4GHz paired with Intel HD Graphics 4000. It should consist of 4GB of RAM and 4GB of free disk storage. Lastly, the PC should run the Windows 7 operating system or above.

The recommended specifications include Windows 7 or above, Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 2.8Ghz, 8GB of RAM, 4GB of disk space and an AMD Radeon HD7870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 GPU.

Updates made to the game before going live in India

Before PUBG Lite beta went live in India, their servers were taken down for maintenance to make a few changes. According to the patch notes, now players can use flare guns in all maps, airdrops will be only visible only to players possessing a flare gun. Just like PUBG Mobile, the three-wheeler auto (Tukshai) has made it into the Sanhok map along with an Armored UAZ that can be summoned with a flare gun.

The game also allows players to purchase high-tier items with BP (Battle Points) from the Shop. A detailed breakdown of damage has also been revealed. The company has also fixed a number of bugs with the update.