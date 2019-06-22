PUBG Lite beta India registration starts, will go live on July 11

PUBG Corp recently announced that it will be bringing PUBG Lite, a version of its battle royale game built for low-end PCs to India soon. The company has now started accepting registrations for the game in the country. It has also started taking pre-registrations for PUBG Lite beta in a host of new countries across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

The company made this announcement via its PUBG Lite India Facebook page. In the announcement, the company stated that PUBG Lite beta registrations have started since June 20 and will go on till 7 PM on July 4. However, the registration page for the game says that the registrations will close at 11:59 PM on July 3.

Once the registration period is over, the company will be sending all registered users an event code via email on July 11, which can be used to download and play the game.

Users who register for the PUBG Lite Beta testing event will get a free Tiger M416 gun and Cheetah parachute skins as a reward. The company has also announced that if the registrations reach 1,00,000, every participant will get a black scarf, punk glasses and bloody combat pants. Whereas, if it reaches 2,00,000, players will get a gold PUBG scarf, yellow-black striped long-sleeved shirt and the red sports top.

All of the promised freebies will be sent to players as codes to their registered account via email along with the event code to download the game on July 11.

To register for the beta testing process you need to head to PUBG Lite’s official website and sign up for the beta with your existing PUBG account.