5 PUBG Mobile Lite alternatives on Google Play Store you can try

It has been over a month since PUBG Mobile Lite along with 117 Chinese apps was banned in India. Since the ban, the Tencent-owned battle royale game has left a void leaving mobile gamers with lots of choices to play but a tough one to make nevertheless. There are several battle royale games available on Google Play Store you can try and move on from the popular banned game.

Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Scarfall is a basic battle royale game. You can either play with your squad (four players) or take on the opponents alone. There is a deathmatch mode available as well. You can play either online or offline. The graphics are not too much which means that this game can be played on entry-level gaming phones easily. It takes 353MB of space on your smartphone and has a four-star rating after over one million downloads.

Cover Fire

Cover Fire has the best graphics on this list despite not taking up too much space. The offline game lets the user explore a range of different modes and missions. The story mode with destructive environments you can take advantage of makes the game more engaging. The controls are a bit different as well. It has an impressive rating of 4.5 after over 50 million downloads. It takes 338MB of your smartphone’s space.

Swag Shooter

Swag Shooter has a very PUBG Lite vibe to it but the graphics are not something you will be impressed with. It has the basic battle royale mode and lets you team up with friends in the survival mode. The fun elements of the game include being able to escape boarding a train and the ‘Swagger’ power that will help you detect enemy and survive the storm. It has a four-star rating after over one million downloads. It takes only 168MB of your smartphone’s storage.

PVP Shooting Battle 2020

You can either play this game online or offline. You can see fire coming out of the guns when the opponent fires it. The graphics again something you won’t be impressed with but they look decent for the space this game takes up. There are plenty of maps available to keep you engaged for a while. PVP Shooting Battle takes just 88MB of space on a smartphone. It has a four-star rating after over one million downloads.

Stickman Battle Royale

This game may not be the best-known game on the list but it is a fun game to play. Don’t expect too much from the graphics but it is a guarantee that this game can be played on an entry-level budget phone or even the ones which were launched many years ago. Stickman Battle Royale takes as low as 35MB of space on a smartphone. The ratings are low at 3.7 but it has over a hundred thousand downloads.

