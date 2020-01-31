PUBG Karakin map now available on consoles

The new Black Zone bombs do not get stopped if you are hiding inside of a building, instead they are much more powerful than the Red Zone bombs and can level buildings also. The new Black Zone bombs do not get stopped if you are hiding inside of a building, instead they are much more powerful than the Red Zone bombs and can level buildings also.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has finally made its latest 1.36 update available on consoles bringing the new Karakin map and Motor Glider. PUBG Corp with the rollout for this update will also be starting its Season 6 for console players, here are all of the details about the new update and season:

The biggest change of all is the introduction of the new Karakin map, which replaces Snahok as the smallest map of the game. It has a size of 2×2, which according to the company encourages fast-paced gameplay. The map allows 64 players at a time and has a Black Zone instead of the usual Red Zone bombing area.

The new Black Zone bombs do not get stopped if you are hiding inside of a building, instead they are much more powerful than the Red Zone bombs and can level buildings also. This also provides players with a much varied gameplay, as the Black Zone keeps making changes in the map.

The new Karakin map also introduces a new throwable sticky bomb, which can make breach points in building walls and floors.

Apart from the new map, Erangel and Miramar get a new vehicle called the Motor Glider. The glider will spawn with an empty tank and you will have to fill up before starting the engine.

A new Survivor Pass has also been made available with Season 6. The pass comes with new community missions, season missions, progression missions and challenge missions. With the new Survivor Pass you will also be able to earn level-up items for the next season.

Gameplay improvements include firing mode change improvement, loot balance and matchmaking improvements.

