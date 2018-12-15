PUBG Mobile is the most popular smartphone game in India: Report

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is one of the most popular games on mobile in India, and a recent survey shared by Quartz in partnership with Jana shows that close to 62 per cent of the respondents said they play the game.
To put this into perspective, this is three times more popular than the next most popular game, Free Fire, according to the report. PUGB is available on mobile, desktop, and gaming consoles like Xbox and PS4.
According to a KPMG report, the Indian gaming community had 120 million people back in 2016, and with the help of lowered data costs and games like PUBG will have an estimated worth of $1.1 billion by 2021.
In the Jana survey, most respondents who selected PUBG as their choice were males in the 16 to 24 age group. The first question put in front of the users taking this survey was “Which online video games do they play.”
Over 61.9 per cent selected per cent people selected PUBG, followed by Free Fire and Fortnite with 21.7 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively, according to the report.
When they were asked why do Indians like playing PUBG, 46.2 per cent people responded that it was better than other games, 24.5 per cent people said because everyone is talking about it, whereas 18.3 per cent players play it for the experience. Only 10.9 per cent people play it because of fellow players.
The numbers also showed that close to 73.4 per cent respondents stated that they play PUBG on their smartphones, which is not surprising, considering India is a mobile driven market.
According to a KPMG report, Indians spent over $19.65 million in terms of PUBG in-game purchases in the year ending February 2017. Quartz stated that PUBG Mobile is the top grossing game on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.
In the survey 72 per cent, users stated they spent up to Rs 350 on in-game purchases, whereas 28 per cent of the users spent north of that on in-game purchases. The most money was spent on purchases of clothing weapons and crates.
PUBG’s popularity in India is higher given it is freely available on the Play Store, App Store, and can work across a range of smartphones, including budget devices, though the experience might not be the best. In contrast, its closest rival Fortnite, which is also a Battle Royale game, is limited to some devices on Android, with more premium specifications.