PUBG India Mobile Tour 2019 announced with price pool of Rs 1.5 crore; check out full details

PUBG India Mobile Tour 2019 has been announced by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp, in association with Oppo. The event kicks off on July 1, and will end in October in Kolkata. It is pitched as PUBG Mobile’s first multi-tiered tournament with the regional finals being held in Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, and Vizag. The collective price money for this tournament will be Rs 1.5 crore.

In order to participate in the tournament, you need to be the resident of India and are required to hold a PUBG Mobile account above Tier Platinum 5 or level 20. Users can select any one of the four cities while registering for the tournament and there are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group. However, the number of registrations by a participant is limited to one. The squad members of a team registering are not restricted by geographical region and can hail from any city in India.

Registrations are free but before you register for the tournament, make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully. Check out the link http://www.pubgmobile.in/esports/indiatour2019/ to know more about the PUBG India Mobile Tour 2019.

The PUBG India Mobile Tour 2019 is split across four groups and will be held on the following dates in these cities (below):

Group A: Jaipur- 1st July-14th July

Group B: Guwahati- 1st July-28th July

Group C: Pune- 1st July- 11th August

Group D: Vizag- 1st July- 25th August

The grand finale will take place in Kolkata in October.

The matches will be played across all four maps spread over the various rounds. The tournament will have rounds that will be a mix of both First-Person and Third-Person perspective modes. The top 500 teams from each group will be selected for the ‘Online Playoffs’. The pool will be further filtered to 20 of the best teams across groups, who will compete at the group finals. The top four teams from each group will receive direct promotions to the grand finale of the India Tour.

This time around, PUBG Mobile is also introducing wild card rounds for the top 64 teams eliminated during the online playoffs. Out of these teams, only 4 squads will make it to the grand finale. The team ranking first has a chance to win Rs 50 lakh, Rs 20 lakh for the second winning team and Rs 10 lakh for the third winning team.