PUBG Global Championship to start tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know

Krafton’s PUBG Global Championship 2021 is all set to commence tomorrow at 9:10 am on all major live streaming websites. The competition will run for an entire month, from November 19 to December 19, and features 32 qualified teams from around the world.

PGC 2021 marks the return for the global PUBG Esports event as the 2020 finals were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players will be traveling to Paradise City in Incheon, Korea and compete for a prize pool of $2 million, which will be distributed among the teams.

The biggest change, however, is evident from the tournament format. PGC 2021 will operate on a LAN/online hybrid system, where five teams from China will participate online, while the remaining teams will be present at the venue.

“Ideally, we’d love all teams to be together for this tournament, but unfortunately some visa issues have prevented that this year,” reads the blog post. Both arenas in Korea and China will be equipped with identical gaming setups for even ground. Official Esports referees will also be supervising the players throughout the tournament.

PGC 2021 Tournament Structure

The PUBG Global Championship will begin its journey with Rank decision matches that will determine their positions from 1st to 32nd. Accordingly, players will then take part in weekly survival matches where the winning teams get to compete in the “Weekly Final”, held at the end of the week. The three winners from here will then enter the Grand Finals and play for prize money of $600,000.

PGC 2021 tournament structure and schedule. (Image credit: Krafton) PGC 2021 tournament structure and schedule. (Image credit: Krafton)

The tournament will also reward the player with the most kills ($10,000) and an impressive team award ($20,000). The lowest ranking teams will make out with $10,000 each.

Additionally, PGC 2021 is also bringing back the beloved Pick’em challenge, where fans get to predict the winners through their in-game esports tab. Watching the matches will also reward players with new skins and items.

PUBG Global Championship 2021 will be streaming live on the official PUBG YouTube and Twitch channels starting tomorrow.