PUBG removes 6-hour restriction, restores payment systems, and adds new birthday crate

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a health safety warning feature for its Indian users, that locked players out of the game for 24 hours after six hours of gameplay. However, the warning has now been removed with the company claiming it was a ‘system error’.

The feature was rolled out to Indian players with the latest anniversary update, which also marked the beginning of season 6 of the game. After the health safety feature, Indian users took to multiple forums, Reddit and Twitter to show their displeasure at being restricted to six hours of gameplay. While withdrawing the warning, the company claimed that the feature was a system error that has now fixed.

It’s not clear if Tencent Games has plans of releasing such a restriction in the near future to restrict the amount of time people can spend playing the game. It could also come as a parental control feature that the company embeds into the app.

PUBG Mobile payment systems, which had gone down for some time, are also now back up and running. The company has not disclosed the reason why the payment systems had gone down. The company has said that if people made any payments while the servers were down the money will be refunded to their account within a few days.

The company also seems to altered the Birthday Crate after receiving feedback from multiple users. Earlier, many users said they were not receiving anything from the birthday crate, despite opening it multiple times.

In related news, PUBG Season 6 has started bringing in a new Royale Pass, ranking system, weapon, vehicle and more. To try out the new season, you can update the game via the App Store on iOS, and Play Store on Android.