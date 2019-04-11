PUBG creator says he won’t be working on the game anymore

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) is one of the most popular game across various platforms including PC, Mobile, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Its creator and head developer, Brendan Greene back in March, announced that he won’t be directly affiliated with the development of PUBG.

Greene announced that he will now be heading a new research team at PUBG Corp, called PUBG Special Projects, via his Twitter account. He has assumed the role of a consulting creative director and has handed off his responsibilities to Taeseok Jang, who is currently leading the development team.

In his tweet, he mentioned that the new PUBG Special Projects game research and development team will be based in Amsterdam instead of Seoul, which is the company’s head office.

PUBG Special Projects team will be tasked with creating new technologies, tools, pipelines and gameplay, which will help the company explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within games. The advancements this new team makes will eventually be added to PUBG, for the players to experience.

And now for something completely different… pic.twitter.com/f9qpkHMHu8 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) March 13, 2019

He also stated that he will be settling down in Amsterdam, and hinted at the part that he might stop attending game conventions. Instead, he will be focusing on game research and development while at the same time even play some games. He has lowered the number of conventions that he attends, however, he still attends all major events like PUBG Europe League.

PUBG Corp currently has 16 job positions listed on their website for Amsterdam, most of which are for PUBG Special Projects.