PUBG Corp launches Striking Distance game studio, will develop a AAA game in PUBG Universe

PUBG Corporation, the force behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), has announced the launch of a new game development studio named Striking Distance. It also announced that the first project that this new studio will develop will be set in the PUBG universe.

Though the game will be set in the PUBG universe it will not be a battle royale game, instead, it will be a AAA title that will be an “original narrative experience.”

For this project, PUBG Corporation has hired Glen Schofield as the CEO for Striking Distance. Schofield was the ex-co-founder of Sledgehammer Games and the force behind Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and WWII. He has also worked with EA Games to develop Dead Space.

“As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which I view as beyond the battle royale genre,” said Schofield. “Today represents a special moment for me and I’m so thankful to be taking this journey with the team at PUBG Corporation.”

The studio is currently looking to hire more talent to start the development of this new project. This means it will take sometime before we get to hear about the new game inside of the PUBG universe. It will take even more time before we get to have a look at what the game will look like.

PUBG Corporation has been expanding beyond PUBG and is looking at many other projects. To recall, the creator of PUBG, Brenden Greene recently stepped down from a leading role at the company. He has now moved on to a new research and development division of the PUBG Corporation.