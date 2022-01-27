PUBG: Battlegrounds announces ‘Epic Fails’ event, awards thousands of G-Coin

Krafton is hosting a PUBG Epic Fails event for PC and consoles, inviting players to share their in-game “fails” via social media in exchange for loads of G-Coin (in-game currency). The contest is live as of now and will conclude on February 23, 2022, at 12:30 pm.

Players can send in short video clips of their embarrassing or funny in-game moments or game-breaking glitches via Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, with the hashtag – #PUBGEpicFails. Each entry must include the player’s in-game nickname and the platform they play on – Playstation, Xbox, or Windows PC.

Sometimes the biggest fails make the greatest content. We want to see your best and funniest epic fail moments on the Battlegrounds! Find out more details available at https://t.co/IXUNM9QANd pic.twitter.com/nnhg9t7Zw7 — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 27, 2022

Krafton will pick a total of 22 randomly selected winners, and reward them with 20,000 G-Coin, a 16.2 Survivor Pass (battle pass), and a real-life trophy. There is a ‘Weekly Best’ category as well, where 100 winners receive a random G-Coin crate/loot box, containing anywhere between 500 and 50,000 G-Coin. All winners will be announced by February 28, 2022.

This news follows after the company made PUBG: Battlegrounds a free-to-play video game on January 12, 2022. Upon launch, the title skyrocketed to 690,000 total active players across all platforms and was the top-ranked game on Steam for that week.

New players start with a Basic account that offers access to most standard features, while the premium option called Battlegrounds Plus gives it a much-needed facelift. The upgrade, which is priced at $12.99 (about Rs 962), grants players access to 1300 bonus G-Coin, an XP boost, access to ranked mode, and a custom match functionality.

The game also added a revamped tutorial to cater to new players, better optimisation, and ping markers that let players with no mics mark locations on the map. Those who already owned the game before the F2P transition get bonus cosmetics.