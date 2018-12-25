PUBG bans over 30,000 players , implements new anti-cheating features

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) with the release of Vikendi snow map has imposed an Anti-Cheat & Reporting feature according to a new PCGamesN report. They have also banned over 30,000 accounts including 16 accounts of pro players accused of employing cheat codes during the game.

Pro player accounts affected during this ban sweep include TEXQS, Papaya, Cageman, PlayerJones, Hoffmann88, Sezk0, Houlow, Kragen and more.

According to the report, the game has also implemented new anti-cheating measures via the Battleye software. The Battleye software detects players using any kind of radar hack software and intimates the developers.

Radar hacks allow players to get information on other players positioning during a match. The hack is quite difficult to detect as it makes use of VPN services while sending and receiving data from the server.

Just a reminder, PUBG did a similar ban sweep for players using unfair means to gain advantages back in June, in which many players and pro players were caught cheating. However, there were many players who were playing fairly, but also got banned. Though PUBG has reinstated most of such accounts many still remain banned and are wanting the developer’s to recheck their account for malicious activity.

The only detail regarding this new anti-cheat tool in the patch notes available on the Steam Community website is that the players who are banned mid-match for cheating, teaming, teamkilling, etc will now have ban written in real-time on their kill feed.

PUBG is an online battle royale game in which 100 players jump off a plane onto a battlefield where they have to fight off other players to become the last player standing and win the game. It is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.