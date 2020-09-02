PUBG banned: 5 alternative battle royale games to try

PUBG was among 118 apps banned by Indian government today

In a big move, the Ministry of Information and Technology banned 118 mobile apps including the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile in the country earlier today. In the long list of apps banned there are other less popular battle royale apps like Ride Out Heroes, Rules of Survival, Cyber Hunter, and others. There are only a few PUBG alternatives you can play right now as even Epic Games’ Fortnite is not an option for many Android and all iOS users who are not getting further updates.

Here are a few battle royale options available you might want to try.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is one of the oldest franchises in the FPS games genre. Most 90s kids who liked this genre grew up playing Call of Duty deathmatches, search and destroy modes. In the mobile version of the game, similar to PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, up to 100 players jump on to a familiar battlefield with identifiable guns and characters. The graphics are one of the strongest points of this game as the player that the game is more responsive because of its fine-tuned physics.

Activision’s battle royale game has a 4.8 rating on Apple App Store and takes up 1.9 GB of space. On the other hand, it has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store with a 4.5 rating. It takes 1.5GB of space on Android smartphones.

Garena Free fire

Garena Free Fire was released in 2017 and the lesser-known battle royale game has been receiving regular updates from the developers. The 10-minute survival shooter game is fast-paced as you are put on an island with 49 other players. More like PUBG you can land your parachute anywhere, drive vehicles. You can either play as solo or form squads of up to four players. The new updates ensure there are a wide array of weapons available in the game.

The game has been included in Google Play Store’s Editor’s choice and has a rating of 4.1 after more than 500 million downloads. It takes 580MB of size on an Android smartphone. On the Apple App store it has a rating of 4 and takes 1.4 GB of space.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a lot different from other battle royale games on the list as it has a dinosaur twist. There are more than 80 dinosaurs and you have to use strategy, tactics to tame and train them. These dinosaurs are available for land, water, and air and underground. You have to craft weapons, clothes, and other items to survive in villages and large cities. You can join a tribe (squad) or play solo.

Ark: Survival Evolved has a rating of 4.5 on the Apple App Store and takes 2GB of space on the device. On Google Play Store, it has a rating of 4 after more than 10 million downloads and takes 2.4GB of space.

Battle Royale 3d – Warrior63

Like most battle royale games you get dropped and have to scavenge weapons and other items to fight from buildings, containers etc. You have to avoid the poison circle and avoid the attack from others. It includes a 4x4km map including land, sea and mountains, and different terrains. Overall, it is a basic battle royale game.

It has a rating of 3.9 on Google Play Store after over one million downloads and takes 99MB on your Android smartphone. On Apple Store it has the same rating and takes 318.1MB of space.

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land: Fight for survival supports up to 121 players. You can even drive a helicopter in the game. It is a more simplified battle royale game. To play this game you do not need to have a high-end gaming phone.

It has a rating of 3.9 on Google Play Store after over 50 million downloads. It takes 346MB of space on an Android smartphone. On iOS devices, it takes 487.2MB of space and has a rating of 3.9.

