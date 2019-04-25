PUBG ban lifted in Nepal by country’s Supreme Court: Report

PUBG Mobile Ban lifted in Nepal: The Nepal Supreme Court has lifted the ban on the popular battle royale game, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) according to a report by The Himalayan Times. According to the report, the court was petitioned by several lawyers against the block that was administered on the game earlier this month.

The lawyers stated that the ban needs to be justified by the government as the constitution provides the freedom of expression and freedom for press. They pointed out that PUBG Mobile was just a game being played for entertainment, and since the “press freedom and freedom of expression are guaranteed by the constitution, it is necessary to prove that such bans are just, fair and reasonable.”

The court in its ruling stated that the ban impacts the freedom of Nepal’s residents and hence should not stay in place. To recall, the ban on the game was implemented by Nepali authorities after the nation’s federal investigation agency asked the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) to do so. The NTA then contacted all of the country’s ISPs and mobile service providers to ensure the block on PUBG.

PUBG Mobile is also banned in China, which is yet to approve newer gaming titles. UAE is also debating on whether the game should be banned, after an outcry by concerned parents.

