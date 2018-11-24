PUBG available for pre-orders on PS Store for PlayStation 4, will launch on December 7

Sony Interactive has announced that the uber-popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will be made available on its PlayStation 4 platform starting December 7. The game is currently up for pre-orders on the company’s own PS Store starting at Rs 2,750. There are three editions of the game – Survivor’s edition, Looter’s edition costs and the Champion’s edition priced at Rs 2,750, Rs 2,750 and Rs 3,999, respectively.

Advertising

PUBG PS4 will release with all of the game’s three maps Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. Additionally, the game will also come with other features like custom matches, ranked system, event mode, trophies and much more similar to its PC and Xbox counterparts.

To play the game in multi-player PS4 users will be required to have a PS Plus subscription, which costs an additional Rs 599 per month. Players pre-ordering the PUBG Survivor’s edition will get the game along with a Vikendi event pass, 2,300 G-coins, 20,000 BP and a few pre-order exclusive skins. The Looter’s edition will consist of the base game and pre-order exclusive skins. Lastly, PUBG Champion’s edition will include the game, a Vikendi event pass, 6,000 G-coins, 20,000 BP and pre-order exclusive skins.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Everything to know about the game, where you can play, and more

Advertising

Consumers who pre-order the game will also be getting a Nathan Drake desert outfit seen in the Uncharted series and Ellie’s backpack seen in the Last of Us.

Also Read: PUBG tips and tricks: How to get more kills, score more wins

PUBG was initially launched for PC in March last year followed by the Xbox version in December. It was also launched for mobile on both iOS and Android recently.

Tencent went into a contract with Microsoft to give the Xbox a full year of console exclusivity when launched. Now that the contract is going to finish soon, it was inevitable to get such a popular title on one of the most popular gaming systems, PlayStation 4.