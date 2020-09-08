PUBG Mobile alternatives record massive surge in downloads including a desi version

Garena Free Fire, Cal of Duty Mobile and Pabje have recorded increase in downloads (Source: Play Store)

The ban on PUBG Mobile turned out to be a blessing in disguise for other shooting FPS games available on smartphones. Trying to fill the void left by PUBG, one of the most popular smartphone games in the world, players tried their hand at similar battle royale games since it was removed from Play Store and Apple App Store. The 118 apps banned by the government earlier this month also included a few PUBG alternatives like Rules of Survival, Cyber Hunter, Knives Out, and others. The ban led to a massive increase in the downloads of the current alternatives available like Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and others.

During the period between September 2 and 5, a report by Entrackr revealed that Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile were among the three top downloaded games on iOS and Android devices. The third game is Ludo King which has seen a massive surge in downloads during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data collected is based on a Sensor Tower, as per the report. Garena Free Fire recorded a total of 2.1 million downloads during this period whereas Call of Duty Mobile garnered 1.15 million downloads. The sudden surge also made Garena Free Fire the top free and grossing game on the Play Store. Also, Ludo King recorded 1.52 million downloads in India after the ban on the FPS game by Tencent Games.

There is one surprise entry to the list as well. The number of downloads is not that high considering the stature of the game but the ban led to a massive increase in the percentage of downloads. The desi PUBG alternative named Pabje has over 100,000 downloads now. The game developed in India has very bad reviews as it is bad on graphics, gameplay, and most departments of the game. However, the 95MB game showed up in searches when players searched for PUBG during this time period making it a popular pick. The homegrown app is heavily inspired by PUBG but has got a rating of 2.2 on Play Store. There is no version of the game available on the Apple App Store.

However, all hope is not lost for PUBG players and streamers as South Korea-based PUBG Corporation has said it was working with the Government of India to resolve the issue by disassociating itself from Chinese corporation Tencent Games in India.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations,” the official blog post noted.

