PUBG active users fall below one million on PC for the first time in 2018

PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game launched in late 2017, and is currently available for PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android platforms. PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game launched in late 2017, and is currently available for PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android platforms.

PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) seems to be losing steam on PC, as for the first time in 2018 the game saw its active players’ number fall down below one million. Which is a big news considering PUBG became the first Steam game to have over a million concurrent players for a whole year on September 8. PUBG saw an all-time peak in the concurrent player base over 8 months ago with 32,57,248 active players.

According to a report by SteamDB, the concurrent game player count dropped from over a million to 9,60,263 on September 10. The number is showing no recovery as since then the game hasn’t been able to crack the million mark again, and currently stands at 9,76,253.

PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game launched in late 2017. It is currently available for PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android platforms. In the game, 100 players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons. After doing that the players then need to battle it out and becoming the last person standing to win the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update released that adds Sanhok map, new weapons, and vehicles

PUBG Corporation is working hard to get its losing user base ground back by introducing new updates, adding a slew of new features to make the game much more exciting for players. The company recently released the Update 21 for the PC version of the game. The update brings a new training mode, a new gun, new attachment, new vehicle, and a new rewards system. Additionally, a new map also leaked online showing a new area covered in snow with areas specifically built for snipers named as Dihor Otok.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd