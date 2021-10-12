PUBG 2: Krafton’s popular battle royale title could get an Unreal Engine 5 upgrade soon

Krafton is reportedly bringing a new battle royale game to succeed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG, the PC and console game) which was recently renamed to PUBG: Battlegrounds. While no official reports have surfaced, a number of clues have.

A recent document leaked by PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) on Twitter suggests that Krafton Amsterdam is hiring a technical art director and technical animator to work on a “new unannounced project”. This new project is reportedly going to be based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

The leaker further suggests that Krafton had discussed a “PUBG2 project” on Unreal Engine 5 a few months ago. Check out the tweet below.

NEW UE5 PUBG game: PUBG Amsterdam’s hiring to build a new AAA Unreal Engine 5 “UNANNOUNCED PROJECT” game. A PUBG2 project upgrading to UE5 was discussed a few months ago via internal sources. Also from diff recent leak at Nvidia, we know there’s a WIP Krafton game called “X1.” pic.twitter.com/oQKuyN3NQ1 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) September 22, 2021

PUBG is currently powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine 4 and since its launch in December 2017, has grown to be one of the best-selling, highest-grossing and most-played video games of all time.

The move, while not confirmed, could be likely. PUBG rival Fortnite is also reportedly planning to upgrade the game to Unreal Engine 5. However, it is currently not known when the switch will happen. It could be at the end of Season 9 or by the end of next year.

What about PUBG Mobile?

The upgrades, should they happen could lead to a new PUBG game that will first come to PCs and consoles. A mobile version, if at all Krafton has any plans to succeed PUBG Mobile, would take some more time post that.

Note that for Mobiles, Krafton already has two PUBG games at this point, including a PUBG Mobile, and the upcoming PUBG: New State. There are also region-specific PUBG Mobile variants like India’s Battlegrounds Mobile India.