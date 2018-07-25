PUBG 0.7.0 update released with War Mode, Clan System and more

PUBG update 0.7.0 introduces a slew of new features to better the user experience. PUBG update 0.7.0 introduces a slew of new features to better the user experience.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has received a new 0.7.0 update for its mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms. The update download size on Android operating system is 1.6GB, while it’s 2.2GB on iOS. The new 0.7.0 update adds a War Mode, a new achievement system, mobile-exclusive skins, and much more.

PUBG Mobile is an online battle game similar to its Xbox One and PC versions. In the game, players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons, and win the game by becoming the last person standing.

The biggest change introduced with this update is the addition of a War Mode, which was previously limited to the PC version of the game. The Xbox version is yet to receive it but is expected to be added soon.

In the War Mode, 100 players are divided equally into two teams and are pitted against each other in a small area of the map. Teams are awarded three points for the killing of an opponent, one point for killing a downed opponent, and one point for saving a team member. The team to reach 100 points first wins.

This update also introduces a clan system, which allows for players to make/join clans, play with clan mates, earn rewards by climbing the ranks, and complete challenges to win stuff. Teams are also allowed to customise clan icons.

The new update also brings in a region categorisation, an achievement system, new and exclusive skins for armour, weapons, and vehicles, and an SLR sniper rifle.

