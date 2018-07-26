PUBG 0.7.0: How to download, what has changed and everything that’s new

PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Download new War Mode: PUBG Mobile free download for Android via Google Play Store and iOS via App Store. It’s also available for PC and Xbox One PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Download new War Mode: PUBG Mobile free download for Android via Google Play Store and iOS via App Store. It’s also available for PC and Xbox One

PUBG Mobile free to download for Android, iOS: Are you a PUBG fan? If your answer is yes, you probably don’t need me to tell you that your favourite multiplayer battle game has received a major update on Android and iOS platforms. Soon after releasing a teaser on social media giving a glimpse of what the new PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 will be all about, PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update has officially rolled out for Android and iOS users.

I’ve been a hardcore PUBG player, and I play it on my Android phone. Hence, the moment I saw the in-game notification about PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update, I installed it directly from Google Play Store. Here, I tell you everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile 0.7.0:

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update

Downloading PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update might take long, given this is a sizeable one and well over 1GB in size. I would recommend you should download this update over Wi-Fi. Upon running PUBG on my Android without installing the latest update, I came across a notification asking me to download the update before July 31.

Next month onward, the older version of PUBG Mobile will presumably become obsolete and downloading the update v0.7.0 will be absolutely mandatory to be able to play the game. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update for Android takes 1.6GB of space.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS.

Step 2: Search and locate PUBG Mobile game.

Step 3: Tap the option called ‘Update.’

Step 4: Once you finish downloading the update, run the game.

What’s new with PUBG Mobile 0.7.0

Once you finish installing the update, run PUBG on your phone. First and foremost, you will come across visual differences on the main menu. The background scene behind your character is now different and more appealing. The placement of certain options has changed. The main menu on the latest PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 is more sophisticated than before. Here’s everything that’s new with PUBG Mobile 0.7.0:

Achievements

The update adds a lot of long-term goals and objectives to complete. All you need to do is work towards completing those objectives and earn new titles and outfits. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 has got a new mission called Sniper Mastery, wherein you have to kill one enemy with a headshot.

Clans



You can create your own clan or join the existing ones. On the main menu, tap on the option called 'Clan' at the bottom. It will show you the list of clans you can join. Similarly, you can also create your own clan. You need to set a clan name and motto. However, it costs 50,000 BP coins.

War Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update brings War Mode. It's a new Arcade mode that allows unlimited respawns. In fact, you also get a gun as you jump out of the plane, eliminating the need to find a gun after you've landed in order to accelerate the game speed. The play zone in War Mode is smaller as compared to a regular arcade or classic mode. But to my disappointment, I encountered a FPS drop to a great extent.



There were several stutters throughout the game that led the War Mode into a complete waste of time. What’s surprising is that I experienced a great amount of lag on a smartphone, which runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip paired with Adreno 630 graphics. But apart from War Mode, everything else ran absolutely fine.

New SLR-Sniper

PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 has added a new SLR (Self-Loading Rifle) Sniper. But more often than not, some of the most commonly found guns during the battle are shotgun, pistol etc. So, if you are interested in trying this one out, I’d suggest you should enter the training mode and spend as much time with SLR Sniper as you want. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 also brings a portable closet to let users keep their outfits handy and instantly change clothes during combat.

