PUBG 0.16.0 update now live: Brings new RageGear mode, Snow Paradise and more

Tencent Games has released its major PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update for Android and iOS users. The new update brings a number of new features and changes to the game. It also marks the beginning of the in-game winter festival and brings the anticipated RageGear mode. The update has a size of 0.67GB on both Android and iOS.

Apart from the introduction of the new RageGear mode, the game brings an addition to the Classic mode. PUBG Mobile will now allow players to enter the Snow Paradise when waiting on the Erangel map spawn island, where they will be able to take cable cars on snow mountains and play freestyle snowboarding.

This time’s update rewards include 50 silver, 2,888 BP and 3 Day Winter Dress. The rewards will be made available to all the players who update before December 17.

The new RageGear mode will divide players into two teams and the drivers or shooters will be randomly assigned. They will have to destroy enemy vehicles to win. The cars will be mounted with Gatling guns, Shotguns and RPGs. RageGear will consist of two sub-modes, namely TDM mode and Pick Up mode. In the TDM mode, players will have to destroy enemy vehicles for points and the first to achieve the target score wins. Whereas, in the Pick Up mode, the team that is able to collect the required number of Point Crates first wins.

With the update, PUBG Mobile has added a button to switch to FPP has been added to TPP in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds. It also brings one of the most awaited feature, which is to use Med Kits, Painkillers, Energy Drinks, Bandages, First Aid Kits, Adrenaline Syringes and some consumables while moving. Bandages in the classic mode will continuously restore health.

To combat the rendering issues of the game, Tencent Games will add an Auto-Buffering feature, which will automatically detect the combat frame rate and will help players lower the graphics quality of the match for smooth combat experience. To take a look at the full log of changes, you can do so by clicking here.

