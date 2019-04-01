PUBG 0.12.0 Mobile beta update now available, brings number of new features

Tencent Games has released a new beta update for its popular battle royale game, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile. The new PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta update beings in a number of new features to the game in order to improve gameplay. The update has a download size of 1.8GB on Android and is expected to soon be made available to everyone as a stable update.

According to PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta update patch notes, the Event mode tab has been replaced by the new MugenSpace/Infinity tab. The company has moved the zombie ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode into its expansions area, where the company will be seemingly adding more new modes in the future.

Under the MugenSpace/Infinity mode, players can now find a new Darkest Night mode, in which players need to stay alive for one might in the Zombie mode. All the teams that are able to survive the night will be declared winners.

A new companion system has been added to the game, which will allow players to take a companion into the battle with them. Other players won’t be able to see the companions. Players will earn companion EXP, which will allow them to unlock companion emotes.

The update also brings a few improvements to the ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode. These include tweaking the stun grenades, which now will be able to stun zombies also. New liquid nitrogen grenades have been added, which will freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed.

To make the gameplay a bit more difficult, Tencent Games has added jumping zombies and zombie dogs. They have now also given some zombies the ability to climb over low walls or onto the roof.

In terms of firepower in the ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode, the game developer has added a new RPG-7 along with new Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrower and M134 have both been tuned to dole out more damage and have better handling, respectively.

The update also brings in a number of bug fixes, including a bug which was causing hair not being displayed correctly when equipping some headgear, a bug causing graphic glitches in certain footgear, a bug causing doors not being displayed properly and a bug causing players to get stuck in buildings.