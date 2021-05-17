PS5 restock update: How to pre-order Sony’s flagship game console in India

After a long wait, Sony’s smash hit PlayStation 5 is once again available to buy in India. At 12 pm noon today, both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be up for pre-order. Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop will have the PS5 in stock. That said, the availability of the PlayStation 5 is constrained by supply issues. Fresh stock of the PS5 usually sells out in less than five minutes, so it is good to individually visit retailers’ websites and check back for restock updates.

How much is the PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990. Meanwhile, the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back by Rs 39,990. The differences between the two PlayStation 5 models aren’t much. The Digital Edition does not include a Blu-Ray disc drive but offers the same capabilities as the standard PS5 model. It’s also cheaper than the high-end model.

PlayStation 5: Specs, games

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s top gaming model and sports a built-in 4K Blu-ray player. The console is more powerful than its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, in terms of graphical prowess and performance. It aims to provide games at 4K resolution and features an ultrafast SSD. That being said, you won’t able to see super graphics unless you have a 4K TV at home. The PS5 boasts an impressive game library, including Spider-Man: Mile Morales, Demon’s Souls and Returnal, to name a few. Ratchet and Clank is coming soon, while the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West will debut this fall.

PlayStation 5 shortages: The current situation

Ever since Sony launched the PS5 last year, it has struggled with stock shortages. This is due to a semiconductor supply issue. Don’t expect these supply constraints to be fixed anytime soon. Bloomberg recently reported that the PS5 stock shortages will continue into 2022. Microsoft is another company that is facing a short shortage problem. Its Xbox Series X continues to be sold out across the major retailers worldwide. The tech giant has said it forecasts supply issues continuing at least until the second half of the year. Chipmaker AMD provides components for both next-generation consoles.