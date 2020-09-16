PlayStation 5 event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

The PlayStation 5 will be a direct competitor to the Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony will be releasing PlayStation 5 in the ‘showcase’ event on September 17 (according to Indian time) The release will be done through a live streamed event. Sony is expected to reveal the price and release dates of their next-generation consoles worldwide. The event is taking place a few days after Microsoft announced the release dates of Xbox series X and Xbox series S.

“Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!),” Sony wrote in its blog post.

How to watch the live stream?

The live stream of Sony’s ‘showcase’ event will be available on the company’s official site, and its Youtube, Twitch channels.

When will the live stream begin?

The PS5 ‘showcase’ event will begin at 1:30 AM IST on September 17.

There is much speculation around the price of Sony’s new consoles. However, the pricing is expected to be around Xbox consoles which will retail at Rs 34,999 and Rs 49,999 for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X respectively. Also, the digital-only version’s price will be a big highlight of the event because of its affordability.

Sony PlayStation 5 specs

The PS5 uses custom AMD CPUs and GPUs. It comes with an eight-core Zen 2-architecture CPU running at up to 3.5GHz, a 10.28 teraflop GPU clocked at 2.234GHz. The console packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The PS5 also uses solid-state storage (SSD) like the Xbox Series X. Being the next-gen console, the PS5 will be able to output to a maximum of 8K or 4K resolutions at 120fps. The consoles also feature a brand new controller with haptic feedback that replaces the “rumble” technology that is found in joypads. Sony has also confirmed that PS4 games will be playable on the PS5.

The list of games which will be available with the PS5 at the start are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 6, Demon’s Souls, Destiny 2, Far Cry 6, FIFA 21, Gran Turismo 7, Hitman 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K21 and Resident Evil 8: Village.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd