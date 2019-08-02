PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series Mortal Kombat tournament to start on August 6

Sony has announced that it will be holding a PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series from August 6 with Stage 1 of Mortal Kombat 11. During this series, the company will allow gamers to participate in competitive online gaming tournaments for gaining rewards.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s, VP, Steven Roberts said in a blog post that the company will be hosting similar tournaments for FIFA 20, Battlefield V and Warface. He also said that the company will soon add more games to its PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series tournament.

The first PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series tournament was started back in June for Injustice 2 and is nearing its final, which will take place on August 4. Anyone can participate in these competitions without submitting any sort of entry fee.

The only requirements for PS4 users to enter these PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series tournaments is that the users require a purchased copy of the said game along with an active PlayStation Plus Membership. Tournament types include 1v1, Team vs Team and Free for All.

PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series tournaments will be seasonal, allowing players to come back and compete in their favourite games again and again. The tournament will be divided into three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3. As the players move up in the stages, the difficulty will also increase.

Rewards include a PS4 theme on passing the first stage, in-game currency for users passing the second stage, whereas players passing the final stage will get the grand prize, which includes in-game currency and more. To get more information about the series, you can head to the Events section on your PS4.