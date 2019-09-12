Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta is live, here’s how to get it

Activision will soon be releasing the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare globally. However, ahead of that, the company is running a few beta sessions that will help you get a taste of the game.

Advertising

Activision has made a deal with Sony to make the beta version of the game initially available on the PS4. The beta version is already available on the PS4 for players who have pre-ordered the game and have early access. Early access users will be able to get the beta version of the game starting today till September 13. After which the beta will be made available to all PS4 owners from September 14 to September 16.

To download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta version now, players who pre-ordered digitally can head to the PlayStation Store and download the game. For players who pre-ordered a physical copy, will first need to check their email for the beta code and then redeem it on the PlayStation Store.

After that Activision will open the beta for Xbox One and PC users from September 19 to September 23. Between September 19 and September 20 only players with early access can join the beta, whereas, from September 21 to September 23, the company will open the beta for all platforms.

Advertising

Activision has not revealed what all will be included in the beta for players to test. In a blog post, it states that the game will be “an epic and ever-changing series of Maps, Playlists, and other content drops.”

After the beta ends on September 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be fully launched on October 25. It will be made available for PS4, Xbox One and Windows platforms.