Project Xbox Scarlett to Halo Infinite, here’s everything Microsoft announced at E3 2019

Microsoft announced a set of new titles and a brand new console at its E3 2019 press conference in Los Angeles. The next-generation Xbox console, codenamed “Project Scarlett” will be released in Holiday 2020. The new console will be pitted against Sony’s PS5. We also got early looks at some of the high-profile titles, including Gears 5, Halo: Infinite, and Cyberpunk 2077, among others.

In a surprise announcement, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, which is coming in Fall 2019. At E3 2019, Microsoft also shared some more information about its cloud-based game streaming service, Project xCloud.

Here’s a full breakdown of Microsoft’s announcements at E3 2019.

Microsoft at E3 2019: Project Scarlett

At a press conference at E3 2019, Microsoft announced the first details of a brand new Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett. Pitched as the most powerful console, the Xbox Project Scarlett will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X, is capable of 8K graphics, will offer up to 120 frames per second, variable refresh rate, real-time ray-tracing, and next-gen SSD technology.

AMD and Microsoft co-engineered a custom processor for the Xbox Scarlett. This processor takes advantage of AMD’s Zen 2 and Navi technology. Microsoft’s Xbox Scarlett will take on Sony’s un-named PS4 successor (likely to be called the PS5) that will also debut next year.

Microsoft at E3 2019: Project xCloud

It is a known fact that Microsoft is working on a cloud-based game streaming service called Project xCloud. This Google Stadia-like service is being planned to be a complementary service for its Xbox consoles. Backed by Microsoft’s data centers, Project xCloud will allow users to play their console and Windows PC games on a mobile device like smartphones. At its E3 press conference, Microsoft announced that users will be able to try its xCloud service starting October. We don’t know how much it will cost or which devices will be compatible with its xCloud as of yet. Hopefully, we will learn more about Project xCloud later this year.

Microsoft at E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

A brand new version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller was announced at Microsoft’s E3 2019 briefing on Sunday. Although the second-gen controller looks exactly the same as the previous iteration, it does offer a number of new features. adjustable-tension thumbsticks, higher precision control, redesigned bumpers and trigger grip, a new wrap-around rubberized grip design, and promises up to 40 hours of battery life. The new controller also supports Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity. The all-new Elite Controller launches on November 4 at a cost of $179.99.

Microsoft at E3 2019: Xbox Game Pass for PC

At E3 2019, Microsoft announced that its Xbox Game Pass service for PC. The Netflix-style service, which launches in beta, will cost $9.99 through the new Xbox Windows app. The list of games for Xbox Game Pass for PC include: Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and Football Manager 2019, among others. In case you want both the Xbox and PC versions of Game Pass as well as Xbox Live Gold, you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for$14.99 a month.

Microsoft at E3 2019: Halo Infinite, Gears 5

Microsoft showcased as many as 60 new games for Xbox and PC at its big E3 press conference. From high-profile AAA titles Hello Infinite and Gears of War 5 to indie games like Twelve Minutes to Way to the Woods, Microsoft’s E3 conference was jam-packed with new titles.

Check out all the game trailers from Microsoft’s Xbox conference:

Halo Infinite

Gears 5

Cyberpunk 2077

Twelve Minutes



The Outer Worlds



Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions



Microsoft Flight Simulator