Project Tempo is Amazon’s answer to Google Stadia

Project Tempo was originally scheduled for release later this year, but Amazon could launch the service in early 2021 due to COVID-19. Project Tempo was originally scheduled for release later this year, but Amazon could launch the service in early 2021 due to COVID-19.

Amazon has set its eyes on the gaming market with its highly-anticipated gaming service. The New York Times reports that the service is code-named Project Tempo.

The Project Tempo will allow users to play games through Twitch in real-time instead of just watching them. The company is currently working on a few original titles. Two of the big-ticket titles — Crucible and New World – are set to be launched next month.

Crucible is described as a big-budgeted sci-fi shooter, while New World is a multiplayer game. Amazon originally planned to release Crucible on March 31st, but the company was forced to push it further due to the novel coronavirus. Crucible was first announced way back in 2016. Amazon owns multiple game studios.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Project Tempo was originally scheduled for release later this year, but Amazon could launch the service in early 2021 due to COVID-19. Details are still limited as far as video game streaming is concerned, including pricing, games lineup and device compatibility.

The development of Project Tempo shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Amazon is the leader in cloud infrastructure and owns Amazon Web Services (AWS). Not many are aware that the tech giant also owns Twitch, a popular service used to watch or broadcast live streaming or pre-recorded video of broadcaster’s video game gameplay. eMarketer estimates that Twitch will surpass 40 million active viewers in the US by next year.

According to NYT, Amazon is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into video game development and the service itself. Project Tempo will compete against Google Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd