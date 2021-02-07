Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delayed indefinitely by Ubisoft

The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has been delayed indefinitely. The action-adventure title was previously set to release in January, but it had been delayed to March. Now, the game has been delayed for the second time, this time with no new release date.

In a statement on Twitter, Ubisoft Pune, the studio in charge of the remake said that “2020 has been a year like no other.” “We believe this extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

The French videogame publisher has been delaying a lot of its projects due to the global pandemic. In October, Ubisoft announced that both Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine would be delayed “due to production challenges related to work from home.” Far Cry 6 was scheduled to launch on February 18, 2021, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was expected to release in early 2021.

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was announced in September last year. Ubisoft Pune, the India-based studio is single-handedly overseeing the project alongside Ubisoft Mumbai. Originally launched in 2003, “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remains one of the most popular games made by Ubisoft. Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor who played the Prince in the original game, will be returning to do the motion-capture for the remake.

Critics say the delay is a good idea. Following its reveal last year, many pointed that the game’s visuals looked dated even for the last-generation consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. The disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is learning for the entire video game industry.