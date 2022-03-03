Potential Switch Pro hardware details included in Nvidia leak

A huge cyberattack on Nvidia over the weekend has caused fans on social media to believe that the Nintendo Switch Pro is on its way. The takeaway here is that the renowned GPU manufacturer might be working on tech for the Switch successor.

The Nvidia cyberattack leaked the critical source code and a bunch of details regarding upcoming products and chips. Among these, data miner NWPlayer123 on Twitter was able to spot a piece of code titled ‘nvn2’, which they believe is the graphics API for the Switch Pro (speculative name).

NVIDIA leaks have “nvn2”, which seems to be the graphics api for the Switch Pro, based on Ampere with ray tracing support and DLSS 2.2 pic.twitter.com/k6nEr31CcY — Nikki™ 🌹 (@NWPlayer123) March 1, 2022

The chip is based on the Ampere technology, which brings ray tracing support and Nvidia DLSS 2.0 to the mix. This allows for better lighting and reflections while increasing the graphics performance on NVIDIA RTX cards via supersampling technology. This does not mean that the upcoming Switch will take advantage of it. It’s just a feature that comes included with the Ampere tag.

Early last month, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa had confirmed that the current Switch handheld is “just in the middle of its lifecycle” and that it will grow further. Previous rumours also aligned with these graphic features, which suggested DLSS support and 4K output on the Switch upgrade.

According to the Twitter user, the code also refers to T234/T239, which are essentially Nvidia’s Tegra Orin processors. For reference, the current Switch is equipped with a Tegra X1 chip, running at 1.02GHz.

They also suggest that the upcoming Nintendo handheld will be a Pro variant and not a next-gen platform, with a launch slate between Q3 2023 to Q4 2024.