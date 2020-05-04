Google brings back popular Google Doodle games for you to ‘Stay and Play at Home’

The company till date has published six interactive gaming doodles to date. And currently, only four more doodle games are left for them to publish under this initiative. The company till date has published six interactive gaming doodles to date. And currently, only four more doodle games are left for them to publish under this initiative.

Popular Google Doodle Games: Google is currently running its ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative. Under which it is bringing back some of its most popular interactive doodle games for its users to experience. With this initiative, the company wants its users to stay entertained while self quarantining at home.

Google has published six interactive gaming doodles to date. And currently, only four more doodle games are left for them to publish under this initiative.

The first doodle under this initiative was ‘Coding Carrots‘, the second one was ‘Cricket‘, the third one was ‘Fischinger‘, the fourth one was ‘Rockmore‘, the fifth one was ‘Garden Gnome‘, the sixth and current is ‘Scoville’.

Users can access all of these doodles from the archives bar that appears at the bottom of the current day’s doodle. If you like playing all of these and want to try out more interactive doodle games, you can head over to the Google Doodle archives, where you will be able to find some very popular interactive doodles. Apart from playing with these doodles, you can also read their description to know the history behind them and why they were created.

Also Read: Google Meet now free: You can now start or join a video meeting from your Gmail account

If you are heading over to the doodle archives, you need to definitely play the ’30th Anniversary of PAC-MAN’ doodle. It was created back in 2010 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of PAC-MAN. It is basically the PAC-MAN game that you used to play in your childhood, with the Google logo in the centre.

Inside of the Coding Carrots game, users have to put in a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) code, to make the rabbit move and collect carrots. This is a game that will help users understand the basics of coding and if the users like it, they can start checking out some coding tutorials to see if that is what they want to do.

Also Read: How to use Google Meet video chat platform

The Cricket doodle is fairly simple. You just have to press the bat icon, when the snail throws the ball and the cricket (insect) will then hit it and start taking runs. Your aim is to score as many runs as possible.

The company’s third doodle under its ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative was the Fischinger doodle. The company’s third doodle under its ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative was the Fischinger doodle.

With the help of the Fischinger doodle, you can create your own background music, by placing notes on to an instrument that keeps on playing. It allows you to create music with four different instruments at a time. You can also share your creation with your friends and family.

Also Read: Try these voice-based games on your Google Assistant-powered smart speakers

The Rockmore doodle allows you to create music with the help of a gesture-controlled instrument, called Theremin.

Garden Gnome is a fun little game, in which you have to toss garden gnomes across a garden, which then plant trees. Your aim is to get the best coverage when you throw the gnome to plant the most number of trees.

Also Read: Digital-ad downturn may complicate life for Google, Facebook

Scoville is an interactive doodle game that makes you learn about chillies alongside a fun little game in which you have to freeze the chillies by throwing ice cream on it. If you fail, the chillies will burn your character off and end the game.

As of now, Google has to reveal four more interactive Google doodle games. After which the ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative will end and we might see the company bring in a new initiative to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd