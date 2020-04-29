Popular Google Doodle Games: This doodle lets you create your own music

Today’s doodle is called Fischinger. It was originally posted back in 2017 to pay homage to influential filmmaker and visual artist, Oskar Fischinger on his 117th birthday. Today’s doodle is called Fischinger. It was originally posted back in 2017 to pay homage to influential filmmaker and visual artist, Oskar Fischinger on his 117th birthday.

Popular Google Doodle Games: Google is bringing back some of the very popular Google Doodle games from the past. Each day when you Google search or head over to google.com these days you will be able to play some interactive online games. This is one of the initiatives that the tech giant has taken to keep users occupied and entertained during the lockdown. The new ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative began earlier this week.

Google has a huge inventory of doodles and the company is picking these special doodles from there. These are not new ones. Google says the doodles that it will showcase through the upcoming days will be among the best and popular ones the company has ever created.

The Fischinger doodle lets you create music tones from four different instruments using your PC mouse. After opening the doodle you can select a few dots on the screen. Doing so you can create fun and quirky tones and send them to your friends or listen/download them on your phone.

Earlier this week Google announced that it will be posting popular interactive game doodles every day for 10 consecutive days. On Monday, It posted ’50 years of Kids Coding’ doodle followed by the Cricket doodle on Tuesday.

An interesting thing to note is that all of the doodles under the ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles’ initiative to date have been picked from the year 2017. We will have to wait to see whether the coming Doodle will also be from 2017 or some other year.

Google has listed all doodles it has created so far in an archive list, which can be found below the latest doodle of the day. Currently, seven slots in the archive list are empty and will be filied in the coming days.

How to play with the Fischinger doodle

* To play this game, open a new tab on your Google Chrome browser or visit Google.com.

* Click on the doodle image that has the Google logo integrated into it.

* This will take you to a results page with the doodle game as the top result.

* Click on Play now, this will redirect you to a new page.

* The new page will take a bit of time to load the Fischinger game, but after it loads you can simply start picking notes to make music and later send the final version to your friends or download it yourself.

