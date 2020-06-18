Pokemon Smile, Pokemon Cafe Mix and Pokemon Snap games launched for Switch, Mobile

Pokemon Smile according to the company, will make toothbrushing fun for kids. (Image: The Pokemon Company) Pokemon Smile according to the company, will make toothbrushing fun for kids. (Image: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Company has announced that it is launching three new Pokemon games. One of these games, Pokemon Smile, will be exclusive to mobile platforms, the second one, Pokemon Cafe Mix, for both mobile and Nintendo Switch and the last one, Pokemon Snap, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Smile will make toothbrushing fun for kids. Pokemon Cafe Mix will be a puzzle game with in-app purchases. And Lastly, Pokemon Snap is a follow up to the original Pokemon Snap title for the Nintendo 64.

Pokemon Smile is now available for iOS and Android platforms. It is an AR-based game in which players can to “wear” a Pokemon on their heads as a hat. The lower part of the screen will include animated teeth in which Pokemon are caught by cavity-causing bacteria. As the players brush their teeth, the Pokemon will be saved from the bacteria and will be added into their Pokedex.

Get ready to show us your pearly whites! Introducing #PokemonSmile, a free app designed to provide a fun toothbrushing experience for even the tiniest Trainers! https://t.co/MDb4C4uxzl pic.twitter.com/l3xpxJcG1v — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Pokemon Cafe Mix will be made available to iOS, Android and Switch users on June 23. In the game, players will have to manage their own cafe with the help of Pokemon. The game will consist of puzzles, which when solved will help them serve items in the cafe and also expand their menu offerings.

What do you get when you combine puzzle games with the Pokémon Café? Get ready for #PokemonCafeMix, a free-to-start game coming to Nintendo Switch on June 24!https://t.co/cZzBZmxiRf pic.twitter.com/vVruJpdUJB — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

The company did not reveal a release date for Pokemon Snap and just said that it is currently under development. In the game, players have to on an exploration adventure inside of the game and take pictures of Pokemon in their natural habitats. By taking photos of wild Pokemon players will get to build their Pokemon Photodex.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Apart from all of this, the Pokemon Company also revealed that its popular game, Pokemon Go, will soon be getting mega evolutions. For performing a mega evolution, players would have to find mega evolution stones and use them in the battle to perform the mega evolution and get an upper hand over the opponent. Pokemon Go will also be getting Galarian Farfetch’d from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games. If players play both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield they will also get special avatar items on the Switch while getting ‘The Isle of Armor‘ expansion pack.

