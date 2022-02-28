Pokémon Scarlet and Violet announced, coming late 2022

Developer Game Freak has announced two new Pokémon games as part of a live-streamed event – Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The titles are set to release later in the year on Nintendo Switch.

The trailer, which consists of in-development footage, gives us a small glimpse of the general environment and our house, which has a virtual Switch placed on a table. The game is described as an open-world title with no borders, allowing trainers to explore various towns and venture into the unknown wilderness. Judging by the teaser, it seems like the game’s location is inspired by Spain and has a Mediterranean vibe to it.

Depending on what version you pick – Scarlet or Violet, the main character will be adorned in different outfits. The trailer also highlighted the starter Pokémon, letting trainers pick between Sprigatito – the grass cat, Quaxly – the water duckling, and Fuecoco – the fire croc, which feels like a reskin of Totodille; just different elemental types. These three Pokémon kick off the first set of Generation 9 monsters to be seen, with more to come in the future.

Additionally, the recently launched Pokémon Legends: Arceus title is getting a software update called ‘daybreak.’ The patch is now available to download for free, and adds a new investigation quest. The company also announced that it is working on an animated series based on the Hisui region from the game, and is set to debut later this year.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in the bygone era of the Hisui region, serving as an origin story for the first Pokédex and some other important events in the franchise. The game features an immersive beetle scenario, where players can approach wild monsters in a stealthy manner or take them head-on.

The friendly ones pay no heed to your presence, but the timid ones hurriedly run back to their hiding spots. The game sold 6.5 million copies in its first week of release and received favourable reviews with the story being negative.