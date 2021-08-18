Pokémon Presents 2021 recap: All the biggest announcements that matter

The Pokémon Company made a number of announcements at its Pokémon Presents August 2021 event today that will come as good news to fans across the globe. These include updates on Pokémon Unite as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus. Here’s everything announced at the event to get you up to speed.

Before we get started, you can check out a recap of the entire event in the embedded link below.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite will be a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) title that will come to mobile platforms. The company announced that the game will release on September 22 this year and will also include two special outfits for Pikachu based on the game’s pre-registration numbers, which will unlock if 2.5 million and 5 million people pre-register respectively.

#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22! Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

Pokémon Unite will also include popular characters like Mamoswine and Sylveon who will be playable characters in the game. The game will be free to play and will offer in-game paid purchases as well. Already out for the Nintendo Switch in July this year, Pokémon Unite will also support cross-play, allowing both Switch and Mobile players to play together.

Pokémon Legends Arceus

The Pokémon Company also dropped a brand new trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus. Set in the Hisui region, the game depicts society divided into the Medical, Security and the Survey Corps. Players progress through the game as they find new information about various Pokémon, which can be done by observing or strategically catching Pokémon.

The title will also include angry red-eyed Pokémon who are corrupted and regional variants of various Pokémon like Stantler, Basculin, Braviary and others. The game will be launching on January 28, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Pokémon Edition

The Nintendo Switch Lite console will also get a new Dialga and Palkia Edition variant which includes a new dark grey colour along with Palkia and Dialga patterns on the back in gold and silver colours. The new variant will cost just as much as the regular Switch Lite, setting buyers back by $199.99.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

New details for the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were also revealed at the event. The two games will be launching on November 19, 2021 and will feature a strategic team battle gameplay mechanism, bringing players back to the Sinnoh region where they will explore the Grand Underground and battle against Team Galactic.

Coming to the Nintendo Switch the game reproduces the original game which launched back in 2006. Players will now also be able to use the Union Room to socialise with Pokémon Trainers from around the world and personalise their own experience by using the Capsule Decoration feature.

Pokémon Café Remix, Pokémon Masters EX and Pokémon GO

Popular cross-platform game Pokémon Café Mix will be getting a new avatar soon with Pokémon Café Remix and the title will include more new customisation options.

As the Pokémon Masters mobile game celebrates its two year anniversary today, a log-in bonus of 3,000 gems for any player who opens the game post-presentation is in effect. Players will also be able to scout more than 100 sync pairs.

On the occasion of its five-year anniversary, Pokémon GO will celebrate by bringing new characters to the game. These will be Pokémon who first appeared in the Galar region, including Wooloo.