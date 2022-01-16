Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets in-depth gameplay trailer

Nintendo has released an in-depth gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, ahead of its release on January 28, 2022. The lengthy video touches upon some of the lore, mechanics, and the improved battle system being introduced in the game.

Set in the bygone era of the Hisui region, Arceus serves as a quote-unquote origin story for the first Pokédex and some other important events in the franchise. In a time where it was difficult for humans and Pokémon to live harmoniously with each other, we assume control of a Survey Corps member to conduct on-field research on the monsters.

The expansive land of Hisui plays host to several ecosystems and features areas with a distinct environment. The exploration system is deep, tasking you to collect a bunch of raw materials by yourself or with the help of a Pokémon. These items can then be used to craft healing items, traps, smoke bombs, and Poké Balls – which at the time, were created using wood.

The game lets you approach wild Pokémon however you desire. For instance, one could take the stealth route and sneak up behind a monster to catch them off-guard. Or could take them head-on in battles. To make the experience more immersive, the developers have added moods to each Pokémon. The friendly ones do not care for your approach, while the timid ones might hurriedly scurry back to their hiding spots.

The aggressive types will directly face you in battle, and unlike previous iterations, the game will not take you to a different battle screen. Every action takes place in real-time. One can also use baits as a distraction to capture their Pokémon.

As part of the Survey Corps, you will be tasked with studying a monster’s attacks, appearance, and behaviour to completely “fill in” an entry. Other open-world aspects include the ability to use wild Pokémon for traversal, interactions with numerous characters, side missions, and more.

There are ample customisation options as well, such as unlockable clothing, hairstyle, and hair colour, and even features a set of boss battles where you fight against “Noble Pokémon.” Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch.