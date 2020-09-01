Pokemon Go to end support for these iPhones, Android phones in October

Niantic will also be dropping support for iPhone 5S and iPhone 6, due to their RAM restrictions. (Image: Niantic)

Pokemon Go was once the most popular mobile game, with players running around in the real world to try and capture Pokemons on their mobile phones. The game has lost its mass appeal, but there is still a dedicated crowd that plays it daily to capture new Pokemon and conquer gyms. If you are one of those dedicated gamers playing it on devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop (or below) or iOS 11 (or below), there is some bad news for you.

Niantic via its Twitter handle has announced it will be pushing an update in mid-October that will end support for the game on devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop (or below) and iOS 11 (or below). Apart from this, two popular older phones, iPhone 5S and iPhone 6, will also not be making the cut. Even though both of these devices can be updated to iOS 12.

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020

The reason provided by Niantic for not supporting iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 is that both the devices come with 1GB of RAM, due to which they will have to hold back the development of features.

The company in a statement to The Verge said, Pokemon Go is not as “demanding as some other titles, but it relies heavily on your phone’s cameras, GPS tracking, and general chops to keep up with its 3D visuals, and can be quite a drain on an ageing phone battery.” It also added that this will only affect a tiny percentage of daily active players.

In related news, this has been one of the most lucrative years for Niantic according to data from Sensor Tower. Data suggests that Pokemon Go saw a revenue of more than $254 million in Q2 2020, a boost of around 38 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

During this year’s Pokemon Go Fest players caught nearly a billion Pokemon, making it the biggest Pokemon Go Fest to date. This was made possible by Niantic making it easy for players to capture Pokemon indoors, during the COVID-19 global lockdowns.

