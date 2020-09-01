scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Top news

Pokemon Go to end support for these iPhones, Android phones in October

Niantic has announced that after Pokemon Go's mid-October update, the game will stop supporting devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop (or below) or iOS 11 (or below).

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2020 1:43:31 pm
Pokemon Go, Niantic, Pokemon Go supported phones, Pokemon Go update, Pokemon Go October update, Pokemon Go iPhone 5S, Pokemon Go iPhone 6, Pokemon Go Android lollipop, Pokemon Go Android 5.0, Pokemon Go iOS 11, Pokemon Go iOS 10Niantic will also be dropping support for iPhone 5S and iPhone 6, due to their RAM restrictions. (Image: Niantic)

Pokemon Go was once the most popular mobile game, with players running around in the real world to try and capture Pokemons on their mobile phones. The game has lost its mass appeal, but there is still a dedicated crowd that plays it daily to capture new Pokemon and conquer gyms. If you are one of those dedicated gamers playing it on devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop (or below) or iOS 11 (or below), there is some bad news for you.

Niantic via its Twitter handle has announced it will be pushing an update in mid-October that will end support for the game on devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop (or below) and iOS 11 (or below). Apart from this, two popular older phones, iPhone 5S and iPhone 6, will also not be making the cut. Even though both of these devices can be updated to iOS 12.

The reason provided by Niantic for not supporting iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 is that both the devices come with 1GB of RAM, due to which they will have to hold back the development of features.

The company in a statement to The Verge said, Pokemon Go is not as “demanding as some other titles, but it relies heavily on your phone’s cameras, GPS tracking, and general chops to keep up with its 3D visuals, and can be quite a drain on an ageing phone battery.” It also added that this will only affect a tiny percentage of daily active players.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ first impressions: No, this is no Pokemon Go

In related news, this has been one of the most lucrative years for Niantic according to data from Sensor Tower. Data suggests that Pokemon Go saw a revenue of more than $254 million in Q2 2020, a boost of around 38 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

LG will be showcasing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020

During this year’s Pokemon Go Fest players caught nearly a billion Pokemon, making it the biggest Pokemon Go Fest to date. This was made possible by Niantic making it easy for players to capture Pokemon indoors, during the COVID-19 global lockdowns.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement