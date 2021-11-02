Pokémon GO to celebrate first-ever global Diwali event: ‘Festival of Lights’

Niantic’s Pokémon GO has announced a special inaugural event in the spirit of Diwali – ‘Festival of Lights.’ The in-game event is scheduled to go live for 10 days, starting 5th November at 10 am, and will conclude on 14th November 2021 at 8 pm. As part of the celebration, it will also feature the debut of Dedenne, the electric and fairy-type Pokémon.

Lit are the skies, bright are the streets—the next path on your journey will be a little offbeat! Get excited for another celebration in a new light, Trainers! #PokemonGOFestivalOfLights 👉 Details here: https://t.co/9iN7GzAZbG pic.twitter.com/oF59A7AB4o — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 1, 2021

As part of the event, trainers will have the ability to strengthen friendships with their Pokémon twice as fast. You will also receive increased rewards from gifts, with the added advantage of opening up to 45 gifts per day.

Additionally, the Pokémon GO in-game shop will feature a special, free Rangoli-inspired ‘Festival of Lights’ t-shirt. New avatar items and stickers will also be made available.

There’s a special treat exclusive to Indian trainers as well. On Sunday, 7 November from 4 to 7 pm, the new Pokémon – Dedenne and Blitzle will appear more frequently in the wild, along with double Catch Candy.

Gameplay-wise, there will be several electric and fire-type Pokémon to catch during the event including Pikachu, Magnemite, Slugma, Whismur, and Electrike among others. Also, there will be special Raid Battles, as the Legendary Pokémon – Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion appear in Raids with the exclusive Charged Attack Sacred Sword.

This new ‘Festival of Lights’ event marks the third time Niantic has attempted to expand its global outreach via regional holidays. The first two being – Dia De Los Muertos and the Festival of Colours, which saw their fair share of great responses. Going forward, trainers will have a lot to look forward to as we could be seeing even more of these festival-themed events.