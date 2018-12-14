Pokemon Go PvP battles now live, level 10 players are now eligible

Toggle Menu Sections
The company had earlier announced this feature available for players above level 40, however, it seems to have lowered the bar for unknown reasons.

For the PvP battle to begin, both the players will be required to assemble a league of three Pokemon’s in a similar fashion as they are required to do in Gym and Raid battles.

Niantic, the game studio behind Pokemon Go, has announced that its much-awaited Pokémon Go’s ‘Trainer Battles’ feature is now live.

Now players above level 10 can engage in player-vs-player (PvP) style battles. If your trainer persona is above level 10 and you still don’t have this feature, Niantic has recommended users to reset their app once.

To challenge nearby trainers, players will need to open their ‘Battle’ tab which is found in the ‘Nearby’ menu, which will then show a Battle Code, which the other player must scan or vice versa. Players can also battle other users who are not nearby, however, they should have achieved ‘Best’ or ‘Ultra Friends’ status with them.

For the PvP battle to begin, both the players will be required to assemble a league of three Pokemons in a similar fashion as they are required to do in Gym and Raid battles. To make it fun and rewarding, both the players irrespective of the winner will be awarded rewards, which might also include a rare Sinnoh Stone that will help a Pokemon to their generation 4 form.

Rewards will be awarded to players up to three times a day only, irrespective of the fact how many battles they participate in. However, that is not the case for the medals they will earn after the end of the battle. To train for such PvP battles, players can challenge AI-controlled team leaders Spark, Candela and Blanche once per day.

