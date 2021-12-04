Pokémon Go now supports higher frame rates on iOS

Niantic has rolled out a new update for Pokémon Go app on iOS that allows players to unlock higher frame rates for the game and as a result, get a much smoother experience. The change can be put into effect with a new option in the game’s settings that allows you to “unlock your device’s native refresh rate for higher FPS.”

The setting can be found under the game’s advanced settings and will be seen as a “native refresh rate unlocked” option. However, players will first have to make sure they are updated to the latest version, which is 1.191.0.

The addition is not listed in the app’s new change log and probably is included in the “various quality-of-life improvements” the developer has listed.

Pokémon Go was had so far been limited to a standard 30fps on all iOS devices and that included the newer iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are the first iPhones to support 120Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, higher frame rates have been a feature for while on the game’s Android counterpart.

As per a report by The Verge, switching the setting on made a huge difference to the gameplay and made it more responsive. While the new feature will be the most effective for newer iPhones, users with older Apple devices will also find the setting, although it may not be as effective on these devices.

This is because even though older screens may support higher frame rates, the older chipset in these devices may not support the feature at its full potential.