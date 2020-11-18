Pokemon Go Home event now live; here’s how to complete all tasks

The new Pokemon Go Home event will be live until November 23 and will increase the spawn for a random assortment of Pokemon. (Image: Niantic)

Pokemon Go was once the most dominant mobile game on both Android and iOS and went viral when it first launched. While the popularity and initial madness associated with it has gone down, there are still a huge number of gamers that standby the game religiously. Niantic has commenced a new special event to celebrate the new Pokemon Home integration. The new Pokemon Go Home event will be live until November 23 and will increase the spawn for a random assortment of Pokemon. These Pokemon will include Porygon, Alolan Diglett, Slowpoke, Ditto, and more.

Apart from this, a new Shiny Slowpoke has also been released with the event, and the Shiny Meltan is once more been made available from inside of Mystery Boxes.

To get a mystery box, you can transfer any Pokemon to Pokemon Home. The Mystery Box will then be added as an item in your inventory, which you can then activate like an incense. When you activate the mystery box Meltan will spawn around you, which you can then try to capture. The chances of a Shiny Meltan spawning are a bit rare though. Take note, you will not be able to find and capture a Shiny Meltan again until another event brings it back.

To complete all tasks and get all of the rewards of the Pokemon Go Home event, follow the given steps.

To receive 20 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Slowpoke encounter and 500 Stardust, you need to transfer five Pokemon, use 10 berries to catch Pokemon and catch a total of 10 Pokemon.

To get 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Ponyta encounter and 1,000 Stardust, players need to evolve three Pokemon, use 15 berries to catch Pokemon and catch a total of 20 Pokemon.

To get 50 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Absol encounter and 1,000 Stardust, players need to catch 10 different species of Pokemon, win two raids and catch 30 Pokemon in total.

Lastly, to get 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Gible encounter and 1,000 Stardust, you can just claim three rewards of 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy on completing all of the above tasks.

