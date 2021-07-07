Pokemon Go celebrates 5th anniversary: Five things to know about the game

Here are 5 facts about Pokemon Go you probably didn't know. (Image Source: Pokemon Go)

Niantic’s Pokemon Go was a huge sensation when the AR-based mobile title launched in 2016. While it wasn’t the first game to use AR (Augmented Reality) mechanics to assist gameplay, previous games like Ingress were never as popular as Pokemon Go.

The game is now celebrating its five year anniversary with an in-game event. The event, going on until July 15, will allow users to catch a flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon among other Pokemon. Before you go out to “catch ‘em all”, here are five things to know about the game.

$5 billion revenue since launch

Pokemon Go has reportedly brought in over $5 billion since the game’s launch five years ago, as per a Sensor Towers report. Averaging about a billion dollars in revenue each year, Pokemon Go even had players spend an aggregate of $1.3 billion in the pandemic-stricken 2020, beating its own revenue record from 2019 by $400 million.

Pokemon Go thrived in the pandemic

The report from Sensor Tower also suggested that Pokemon Go didn’t just survive during the initial pandemic hit in 2020, but in fact did well. Being an AR-game that pushes players outside their homes to get indulged in the gameplay, Pokemon Go’s updates made the game more ‘social-distance friendly’ for players. The updates to the game reportedly played a major role in keeping the title afloat across 2020.

Gen 7 Pokemon and MewTwo Mega Evolution coming

Pokemon Go’s Twitter handle recently tweeted a post celebrating the game’s five years. The tweet also hints at some more Pokemon coming to the game. Check out the tweet below.

We’re excited to debut this year’s Pokémon GO illustration celebrating our #PokemonGO5YearAnniversary! What an amazing milestone that we’re glad to share with all of you today! pic.twitter.com/80hV5QNE4G — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 6, 2021

Players can notice the Pokemon Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio in the post, all of which are from Pokemon: Sun & Moon. This hints the inevitable addition of Gen-7 Pokemon to the game. Further, players will also spot Mega MewTwo X in the post, hinting at the addition of mega evolution coming to more Pokemon, including MewTwo.

Online, in-person Pokemon Go fest

Pokemon Go is also hosting an online Pokemon Go fest across many regions in the world, with select cities also getting an in-person festival on July 17. The online Pokemon Go Fest will also add a new mythical Pokemon to a user’s Pokedex and allow players to catch either Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star.

Pokemon Go now has around 600 Pokemon to catch

The game started out with just 150 first-generation Pokemon back in 2015. Today the game has around 600 ‘pocket-monsters’ that players can catch and add to their Pokedex. The ever-expanding range is not expected to end there and players can expect their journey to catch all Pokemon to be a long one where new additions will continue coming to the title with subsequent updates.