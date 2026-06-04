Pokemon Champions arrives on Android and iOS on June 17, brings exclusive Raichu rewards

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Champions will launch on Android and iOS devices on June 17, expanding the battle-focused title beyond Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

The game first launched on Nintendo’s consoles in April, allowing players to compete in Pokemon battles. With the upcoming mobile release, players will be able to continue battling on the go through the App Store and Google Play. Preregistration for the mobile version is now open.

According to the announcement, players who already own the game on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to transfer their progress to mobile devices. Save data can be carried over by linking the same Nintendo Account across platforms.