Pokemon Champions arrives on Android and iOS on June 17, brings exclusive Raichu rewards

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Champions will launch on Android and iOS devices on June 17, expanding the battle-focused title beyond Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
The game first launched on Nintendo’s consoles in April, allowing players to compete in Pokemon battles. With the upcoming mobile release, players will be able to continue battling on the go through the App Store and Google Play. Preregistration for the mobile version is now open.
According to the announcement, players who already own the game on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to transfer their progress to mobile devices. Save data can be carried over by linking the same Nintendo Account across platforms.
To mark the mobile launch, The Pokemon Company is introducing a limited-time in-game reward campaign. Players who log in after the mobile release will be able to claim a special Raichu along with two Mega Stones: Raichunite X and Raichunite Y.
The rewards will be available from June 17 through September 1, 2026, at 6:49 p.m. PDT. Players on both Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms can collect the items through the game’s in-game mailbox.
The company said the Raichu being distributed is inspired by the Pokemon’s history in competitive play. The two Mega Stones will allow players to access new Mega Evolutions exclusive to Pokemon Champions.
Mega Raichu X comes with the Electric Surge Ability, which creates Electric Terrain upon entering battle. Mega Raichu Y features the No Guard Ability, allowing moves such as Thunder Wave and Thunder to hit with full accuracy.
The mobile launch marks the latest expansion for Pokemon Champions, bringing the competitive battle experience to a wider audience across Nintendo and mobile platforms.