PMCO Fall Split 2019 Day 1 wrap-up: Team SouL manages to score a win

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split’s final stage has kicked off with a bang. The stage is set for 16 finalist teams to fight it out for the title. The first day consisted of four matches in the Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Eragel maps in PUBG. The second day will consist of six main matches and one exhibition match. The third and final day will again have six matches, after which we will get to see the winner of PMCO Fall Split 2019. PMCO Fall Split 2019 has a total pool prize of $5,00,000 (approximately Rs 35,792,529) and is taking place at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The day was kicked off with a band performance on a display boat shaped like a truck and the band performing on the truck were in full PUBG gear. During the performance, all of the 16 teams taking part in PMCO Fall Split 2019 finals were introduced.

After the opening ceremony ended, the players were seated in the centre of the arena and the first match started. During the match, the Malaysian team was cheered for heavily. Indian teams, Entity Gaming and SouL, were also seen getting a lot of support, but not as much as they would have got on their home turf.

During the start of the match, all the players were rather conservative in their tactics, stocking up on ammunition and supplies, while at the same time trying to avoid any direct confrontation with a rival team. Even after the game was 14 minutes into play, only a single player was eliminated. But after the 18th minute, the match became intense with the safe zone getting smaller. Both the Indian teams were eliminated soon after that and the match was won by Team Bigetron RA from Indonesia.

The second match of the day took place inside the Miramar map, and was one of the most disappointing for Team SouL supporters as MortaL, their leader player, was the first one to take a bullet and get eliminated within just three minutes of the match starting. After this, all of the teams took a conservative stance and started playing in a similar fashion as the first match.

During this match, the Summer Split champions, Top Esports were the first team to get eliminated. Entity Gaming played well in this match with nine kills in total and managed to secure the second position, with the first one being taken by ILLUMINATE The Murder.

The third match (Vikendi) was where SouL was able to turn the tables and MortaL got first blood within 10 minutes of the match. This match saw Entity Gaming being first team to get knocked out in under 20 minutes. After 30 minutes had passed, only five teams were left TQ, SouL, Unique, ARQ and C9. Team SouL at the end was surrounded from all sides and was being pushed out.

This was more exhilarating considering that the circle was getting to its last stages. SouL’s ClutchGod came handy during this time and went out knocking most of the other team’s players. With the circle getting smaller and smaller, the last opposing player was killed due to this limitation, making Team SouL the winner of this round.

The last match of the day was played in Erangel, and as with previous matches it started quite slow. But within a few minutes all teams shifted their strategies to more aggressive ones. Team SouL was eliminated on number 12, leaving only Entity Gaming as the Indian representatives in the match. They was able to rise up to the occasion and get hold of the second position. Team Queso (TQ) won this match, with ILMN scoring the third position.

Disclaimer: The writer is currently in Malaysia covering the PMCO Fall Split 2019 championship on the invite of PUBG Mobile.