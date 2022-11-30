PlayStation Win-A-Thon tournament launched on PlayStation 5: Here’s how to participate

PlayStation is launching a new tournament called Win-A-Thon where players will be able to compete against other players to win prizes. The tournament starts December 1 and will go on until January 31.

While the PlayStation 5 Win-A-Thon will only support three games – Guilty Gear Strive, NBA 2K23, and FIFA 23, the PlayStation 4 version has a much larger catalogue of games including titles like Street Fighter V and Mortal Kombat 11.

Signing up for the tournament is easy enough. Navigate to the Control Center/Game Hub, select an available tournament, and press the “Register” button to enter a competition. Once you enter, you will be presented with a new experience with an all-new UI, easily discoverable tournaments, and real-time match updates.

Players can register for one of the tournaments right from the Game Hub (Image source: PlayStation)

If you win in any Win-A-Thon eligible tournament, your overall ranking will climb on the regional leaderboard. Keep on winning until the end of the tournament when the results will be tallied, and you will win awesome prizes. These prizes include cash, PS5 consoles, and new DualSense Edge wireless controllers.

PlayStation 5 players will take home accessories like the new DualSense Edge wireless controller or Pulse 3D wireless headset. However, the real prize is for the PlayStation 4 players, who will earn PlayStation 5 consoles. Meanwhile, runner-ups will win cash prizes and premium in-game currency.

Do note that in order to participate in a PlayStation Tournament, users must have a PS Plus membership. Besides the subscription, there’s no other cost to enter.