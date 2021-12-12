PlayStation Studios acquires Valkyrie Entertainment, co-developer behind God of War

In a tweet, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios has confirmed the acquisition of an independent developer – Valkyrie Entertainment. The studio, known for its external support work on titles like God of War (2018), Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport 7 will now work directly under the gaming giant.

“Today we announce Valkyrie Entertainment will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises,” reads the tweet.

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

Based in Seattle, Valkyrie Entertainment is the 17th studio under PlayStation’s umbrella and marks its fifth acquisition this year alone. In September, the developer had also announced that it will be working with Santa Monica Studio on the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok game, scheduled for a 2022 release.

“Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio which has produced high-quality work on a range of platforms from console to PC; and a variety of styles from action to games-as-a-service titles,” said Hermen Hulst via a blog post. “Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences.”

Within the past year, PlayStation has acquired several developers, starting with the creators of ‘Returnal’ – Housemarque in June. September saw an even bigger expansion when the company acquired two more developers – Firesprite and Bluepoint Games. The latter is best known for its PlayStation exclusive remakes such as Shadow of the Colossus and the newly released Demon’s Souls Remake.

Sony is reportedly working on a new subscription service to compete with Xbox Game Pass. Codenamed – Spartacus, the service is expected to launch in 2022 Spring, and will allow players to access a wide variety of modern and classic games from the PlayStation catalogue.